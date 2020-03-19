On Alert: Showers & Thunderstorms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Alert for showers and thunderstorms and the potential for severe weather. Fog early…breezy and warmer with high temps surging into the lower 70’s. Showers and storms developing this morning with flash flooding being the primary threat. A few severe thunderstorms possible.
There is an enhanced risk for severe thunderstorms…mainly after 9:00 p.m. through the predawn hours Friday. All storm threats are in play…damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes. Also, a Flash Flood Watch with projected rainfall 1-3 inches through early Friday morning. We received nearly 2-inches of rain Wednesday.
