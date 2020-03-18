Wedding business feeling effects of COVID-19 guidelines

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The coronavirus has affected just about every kind of business out there.
We spoke to local bakeries, wedding venues and even a bride about how the wedding business is also suffering from the virus.
When planning their wedding, most brides aren’t considering the possibility of a worldwide pandemic.
“Trying to take it day by day because if it was the 250 rule, we were like, ‘Okay that’s easy.’ Like we can work with that we’ll be fine. But when it went down to 50 we were like ok, that’s pretty substantial," said Stephanie Yurks, a bride to be.
Yurks, like many other brides, are having to cancel or postpone their wedding dates, leaving venues and bakeries without their biggest business partners.
“Starting yesterday, we started getting phone call after phone call of either postponements or cancellations outright," said Gayla Bell, owner of Gayla Cupcake Bakery.
With many of these places being small businesses, the cancellations not only take a toll on the bride but end up having a financial impact on the businesses as well.
“It’s not just our family business that’s being impacted," said Laura Mayes, event coordinator at Sweetwater Event Center. "People are having to make really difficult decisions regarding huge, momentous occasions in their lives and some very special moments that they planned on celebrating, that unfortunately, they don’t get to.”
Stephanie and her fiance have been together for nine years, and after planning her dream wedding, putting it on hold has been hard.
“It’s kind of hard just to see that crumble in front of you when I’m not sick, he’s not sick, none of us are sick, it’s just hard to have your dreams and hopes kinda dashed," Yurks said.
Even though weddings may have to be set at a future date, Gayla Cupcake Bakery will continue to serve something sweet to anyone who walks through their doors.
“We’re just taking it day by day," Gayla Bell said. "We will take any orders. We will get it out the door as quick as we can. We’re just hoping that people still continue to come out.”
As for the bride-to-be, Stephanie told us that even though they might have to postpone the wedding date, they were able to make it to the courthouse to get their marriage license just hours before they closed down.
