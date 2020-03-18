WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear to give Wednesday coronavirus update

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Gov. Beshear is holding another news conference to give a daily update on coronavirus.
You can watch it live here at 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Gov. Beshear issued an executive order outlining specific steps all public-facing businesses should take regarding closures.
The state’s website, now shows a map of all the counties that have done coronavirus testing. They include Daviess, Ohio, Muhlenberg, Hopkins, and Webster Counties.
Our counties have no confirmed positive cases.
In total, there are 27 in the Commonwealth.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.