USI cancels spring athletic seasons

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -University of Southern Indiana Athletics has canceled the remainder of the spring athletic schedules, effective today (March 19). Included with the spring season cancellation are all games/events, practices, and public appearances by USI coaches and student athletes in an effort to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
USI Athletics programs affected by this decision are baseball, softball, men’s/women’s golf, men’s/women’s tennis, and men’s/women’s track & field. Athletics programs in their non-traditional seasons also have canceled all practices and scrimmages.
For more information on USI Athletics, contact USI Director of Athletics Jon Mark Hall through the USI Athletics Communications at 812-465-1622 or by email (rsimmons@usi.edu). Updated information about the University’s response to COVID-19 can be found at usi.edu/COVID-19.
Courtesy: USI Athletics
