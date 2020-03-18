UE reports student from Harlaxton College tests positive for COVID-19

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville reports a student from Harlaxton College, part of UE’s study abroad center in Grantham, U.K, tested positive for COVID-19.
They say the student is self-isolating outside of Indiana. UE says the student did not develop symptoms until after returning to the United States.
According to a release, even though this is not a student currently at the University of Evansville campus, UE wanted to make it public.
