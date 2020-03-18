Toyota announces product adjustment due to COVID-19

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Toyota is announcing a production adjustment at all of its automobile plants in North America.
According to the letter sent to employees, Toyota will be suspending production for two days beginning Monday, March 23 and will resume production on Wednesday, March 25. This action is due to the anticipated decline in market demand related to economic impact.
They say they also want to help ensure the health and safety of team members as they conduct a deep cleansing at all of their facilities.
The letter states the service parts depots and port centers will continue to operate as normal.
Toyota says they will continue to pay for all team members and contractors during the shutdown.
According to the letter, Toyota has taken several steps to protect team members by closely following guidelines from the CDC, medical experts, and government officials.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.