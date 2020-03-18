Spencer Co. schools start grab and go lunch program

SPENCER Co., Ind. (WFIE) - The South Spencer School Corporation’s grab and go lunch program started Tuesday.
The meal program runs from March 17 through April 3. Pick up for the meals will be in the back parking lot near the kitchen entrance.
Pick up times will run from 10:45 a.m. to 12 p.m., and meals are free for all children 18 and younger, breakfast for the next day will be passed out with the lunch.
You can pick up the lunches at Rockport Elementary and Luce Elementary.
“We here at luce are here for all families all the time especially during this crisis and this is just kind of an extension of what we do all year long, we are here for all students all the time,” Lori Wilson said.
South Spencer School Corporation is handing out meals for the students of the school district, to hopefully keep all the children fed.
This morning Luce Elementary gave out meals to over 35 students. The school wants people to know that if you need any other assistance than the grab and go program, you can call the school at 812-649-4801.
