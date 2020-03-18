Showers & Thunderstorms Return

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We finished Tuesday with rare sunshine as temps climbed nicely into the mid to upper 50’s.
A good soaking arrives today…mainly late this morning...and showers will remain in the forecast through Thursday night. High temperatures will surge into the mid-60’s. Several thunderstorms could produce winds 30 to 40 miles an hour. More rain tonight mixing with thunderstorms as lows drop to 60-degrees.
On Alert for showers and thunderstorms Thursday. Breezy and warmer with high temps surging into the lower 70’s. There is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms…mainly after 6:00 p.m. until the predawn hours Friday. The primary storm threats include damaging winds and hail. Also, a flooding threat with projected rainfall 2-3 inches through Thursday night.
