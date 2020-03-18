Red Cross hosting blood drive in Evansville amid nationwide blood shortage

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The American Red Cross is currently facing a problem that is affecting communities across the entire country, including the Tri-State area.
As of Wednesday morning, the Red Cross has canceled more than 4,000 blood drives nationwide. Organization officials say this is an issue they have never experienced before.
This is why the Red Cross is setting up the Evansville Community Blood Drive at 29 South Stockwell Road starting Thursday, March 19.
The Red Cross says it’s safe to donate blood during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. They will be taking precautionary measures when donors come in to donate like taking their temperature, using hand sanitizer, and spacing the donor beds further apart from one another.
Theo Boots, Executive Director of the Red Cross’s Southwest Chapter in Indiana, says blood drives are extremely necessary, especially during the current COVID-19 outbreak.
“Blood drives aren’t mass gatherings, and like hospitals, grocery stores and pharmacies, blood drives are essential to ensure the health of our community,” Boots said. "You cannot produce blood, you cannot manufacture blood - it only comes from healthy donors.”
Red Cross officials say no evidence exists that COVID-19 can be transfused from blood.
The blood drive will open every day until April 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
If you are unable to make it to the blood drive, you can find the closest blood drive near you by entering your zip code on redcross.org.
You can also schedule an online appointment by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or using the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
