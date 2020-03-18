Real Hacienda provides free meals

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - One Owensboro restaurant is providing free meals to those who are suffering during the coronavirus scare.
Real Hacienda Owner Armando Ortiz says he served over a thousand meals since he began handing out food on Monday.
"Trying to reach out for the community, people who can’t afford meals, or they don’t have enough groceries. We’re providing free meals for these people, " Ortiz said.
“We started Monday night, and we are going every day," Ortiz said. "And we will continue as long as our chain of supplies will keep flowing.”
“I think it’s a real good way for them to help with the community,” Maranda McDaniel said. “Just bless them. I appreciate their help today.”
“I know there’s a lot of people in need," Ortiz said. "The numbers doesn’t matter right now. The goal is to reach for people who is needing some food.”
“They are absolutely amazing," Krystin Wells said. "And when I can dine in, I will definitely patron his business a lot more.”
“It touches me. It really does," McDaniel said. "And I’m glad people are working together in this time. And it helps out a lot.”
