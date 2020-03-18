Map shows coronavirus testing has been done in 5 area KY counties

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced additional steps to contain and limit the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
“It’s my job to protect my family and friends, but I believe it’s all of our civic duty to protect our communities,” Gov. Beshear said. “I will use every resource in this state, every dollar at my disposal, every personnel that we have, to do everything we can to protect everyone’s loved ones if we see a spike that is significant. Kentucky, we’ll need your help. We’ll need your help staying calm. We’ll need volunteers and we know you’ll respond. We will get through this together.”
Gov. Beshear issued an executive order outlining specific steps all public-facing businesses should take regarding closures, which include:
- By 5:00 p.m. on March 18, 2020, all public-facing businesses that encourage public congregation or, that by the nature of the service to the public, cannot comply with CDC guidelines concerning social distancing, shall cease all in-person operations.
- These public-facing businesses that must close include entertainment, hospitality and recreational facilities, community and recreation centers, gyms and exercise facilities, hair salons, nail salons, spas, concert venues, theaters, and sporting event facilities.
- Those businesses providing food, food processing, agriculture, industrial manufacturing, feed mills, construction, trash collection, retail, grocery and consumer goods, home repair/hardware and auto repair, pharmacy, and other medical facilities, biomedical and healthcare, post offices, insurance, banks, gas stations, laundromats, veterinary clinics and pet stores, warehousing, storage, and distribution, public transportation, and hotel and commercial lodging may remain open, subject to limitations provided in prior orders, but must to the extent practicable implement Centers for Disease Control guidance, including:
- maintaining a distance of 6 feet between persons;
- ensuring employees practice appropriate hygiene measures, including regular, thorough handwashing;
- ensuring that employees who are sick remain home; and
- regularly cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces.
The state’s website, now shows a map of all the counties that have done coronavirus testing. They include Daviess, Ohio, Muhlenberg, Hopkins, and Webster Counties.
Gov. Beshear said the state is working with federal partners to continue Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP) payments on behalf of qualified families during the mandatory closure period. The state will also be covering copayments typically covered by families.
To limit the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Beshear advised all acute care facilities to discourage all visitors except for end-of-life circumstances. He also advised psychiatric facilities to restrict visitation, only allowing it if deemed medically necessary by the attending physician, administrator and the medical director.
Gov. Beshear also recommended personal care homes, assisted living, senior care facilities and intermediate care facilities limit visitation only to loved ones that are receiving end-of-life care.
To slow the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Beshear issued interim guidance to require the temporary closure of all licensed adult day care centers across the state. This emergency closure will begin on March 20.
As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, all government offices are closed to in-person services.
“We are having to take some tough steps, but it’s absolutely necessary,” Gov. Beshear said. “We are going to take them. We are going to get through it. We are going to restock, rebuild, whatever it takes to get back to where we were.”
As of 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, the state’s COVID-19 patient information includes 27 cases:
- 27 F Harrison, recovered
- 67 F Harrison
- 69 M Jefferson
- 40 F Fayette
- 68 M Harrison
- 46 M Fayette
- 60 M Harrison
- 54 F Harrison
- 31 F Fayette
- 56 M Montgomery
- 66 M Bourbon, passed away March 15
- 67 F Jefferson
- 51 M Montgomery
- 80 F Jefferson
- 53 M Nelson
- 68 F Jefferson
- 51 M Harrison
- 47 M Fayette
- 31 M Fayette
- 73 F Jefferson
- 49 M Clark
- 54 M Jefferson
- 34 F Jefferson
- 74 M Jefferson
- 33 F New York, tested in Lexington
- 69 M Lyon
- 66 M Jefferson
