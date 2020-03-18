Local businesses close their doors to help decrease spread of coronavirus

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Last week businesses saw hundreds of customers, choosing to close their doors is one of the hardest decisions owners have had to make.
They say they are doing it for the good of the community.
“If you see your small businesses trying to make an effort, oh my gosh do everything that you can,” said Erin Morrison, owner of Flutter and Refinery.
Local businesses along the riverfront in Newburgh are closing their doors, but the decision was not made lightly.
“It’s not easy having to change these operations in a matter of days,” Morrison said.
“It’s really an internal dilemma for me, or had been, as to whether or not we stay open, and support the business and the employees that we have, or do what’s right for the community and the country at large,” said Beth Martin, owner of Barefoot Cottage.
Their goal is to help decrease the spread of the coronavirus by shutting down their storefronts and only allowing online orders.
“If we eliminate the amount of people coming in, it’s less likely to spread, and therefore our hospital systems won’t be overwhelmed,” Martin said.
“At the end of the day we have to do the right thing and that’s to protect our community, our employees and our country,” Morrison said.
Not everyone is shutting their doors completely. Impulse Salon and Spa is setting new boundaries for their customers.
“We always double up on our precautionary measures such as sanitation, wiping down things, doorknobs, phones, every chair when someone gets up. The hand rest where they nervously finger around also making sure we preserve our health as well as the well being of our clients,” said Marc Hefele, owner of Impulse.
Whether or not their doors are completely open, or partially closed, one thing is for sure. They’ll tackle what’s to come as a community.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.