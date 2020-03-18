Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY
Kentucky orders theaters, gyms, salons closed amid outbreak
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is ordering the closure of theaters, gyms, hair salons and other businesses where people gather. It's Kentucky's latest step in the effort to contain the spread of the new coronavirus. Beshear's order takes effect by 5 p.m. Wednesday. It also exempts a cross-section of businesses such as grocery stores, banks, pharmacies, health care facilities, gas stations, hardware stores and hotels. The governor also hinted that schools could be closed for longer than two weeks. He said residents ought to be prepared to go longer than that.
KENTUCKY LEGISLATURE
Beshear suggests options for lawmakers amid virus outbreak
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says state lawmakers have two options in deciding how to proceed amid the new coronavirus outbreak. He says they can pass a budget quickly and go home, or leave and wait for him to convene a special session. The Democratic governor weighed in on the legislative timetable as lawmakers resumed their session Tuesday. A top Kentucky lawmaker set out a potential legislative timetable. Senate President Robert Stivers laid out a plan to pass priority bills as quickly as possible with a goal of ending this year's session next week. The biggest job for lawmakers is to finish work on a two-year state budget.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020-VOTE-BY-MAIL
Switching remaining primaries to vote-by-mail not so easy
The head of the Democratic National Committee and several voting rights groups are calling on states to mail ballots to all voters to keep remaining primaries running as the coronavirus pandemic is keeping millions of Americans at home. But making such a major voting change so quickly would not be so easy. In some states, it could require changes to laws. Some lawmakers worry that if done hastily, the change could open the door to voter fraud. Then there are the costs related to mailing, tracking and processing ballots in new ways.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY DERBY
Scratched: Kentucky Derby now set for September due to virus
Churchill Downs is postponing the Kentucky Derby from May to September because of the coronavirus pandemic. Track officials say the race will move from May 2 to Sept. 5. That would mark the first time in 75 years that the race won't be run on the first Saturday in May. The last time the Derby wasn't held on the first Saturday in May was in 1945, when the federal government banned horse racing because of World War II. The Derby is the latest major sports event to be postponed or canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak.
INSULIN COSTS
Senate panel expands bill to help diabetics afford insulin
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A state Senate panel has expanded a bill aimed at making insulin more affordable for Kentuckians relying on lifesaving insulin supplies. The bill cleared the Senate Banking and Insurance Committee on Tuesday. It would limit out-of-pocket costs paid by many Kentuckians for insulin. The committee added language to create an insulin assistance fund to help people struggling to afford the medication. The bill now heads to the full Senate. If it passes there, it would return to the House.
VIRUS-OUTBREAK-CONGRESS-VOTING
Amid virus, Congress' leaders resist call for remote voting
WASHINGTON (AP) — Some lawmakers want Congress to allow remote voting in the House and Senate as the coronavirus spreads around the country. But congressional leaders are resisting the idea. The dispute pits the scourge of the infection against two centuries of tradition. It also underscores Washington's struggle to adapt to recommendations that evolve daily about how to handle the pandemic. Advocates of the voting change cite the health perils of traveling to the U.S. Capitol — especially by air — at a time when health experts want people to avoid crowds. But leaders like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell oppose the change.