Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA
Indiana reports 2nd coronavirus death, more confirmed cases
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State officials say a second person has died in Indiana from a coronavirus-related illness. The Indiana State Department of Health said Tuesday the person, who was older than 60 and had been hospitalized, was from Johnson County, which is just south of Indianapolis. That announcement came after Indiana recorded its first COVID-19 death on Monday, when an Indianapolis resident died. A request from health officials for no public gatherings of more than 50 people has led Indiana's Roman Catholic bishops to call off all public Sunday and weekday Masses starting Wednesday until further notice. A kitchen cabinet factory in Connersville with 165 workers is permanently closing, with the company citing the financial fallout from the virus spread.
TRENCH COLLAPSE-FORT WAYNE
Gravel collapses into Fort Wayne trench, killing worker
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a utility contractor has died in Fort Wayne after gravel collapsed into the trench he was working in. Deputy Fort Wayne Fire Chief Adam O'Connor says the man was buried in about 8 feet of loose gravel Tuesday afternoon. The trench is about 20 feet deep. O'Çonnor says it took crews more than an hour to get to the worker. He says investigators believe the man was laying pipe for a sewer line when he became trapped in the trench.
PLASTICS RECYCLING-NEIGHBORS’ COMPLAINTS
Plastics recycling project's OK delayed by pest complaints
RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — Zoning officials in eastern Indiana have postponed a decision on a plastic recycling company's planned expansion to investigate complaints that the company is a magnet for gnats, rats and other pests. DAK Americas is seeking zoning variances to expand its Richmond business, which takes used plastic containers and cuts them into flakes that can be turned back into plastic bottles. But the Palladium-Item reports the Richmond Board of Zoning Appeals put the company’s requests for zoning variances to accommodate that expansion on hold last week after adjacent business owners urged the board not to approve them, citing infestations of gnats and other pests.
FIREFIGHTERS HURT-ALEXANDRIA
2 central Indiana firefighters hurt when ceiling collapses
ALEXANDRIA, Ind. (AP) — Two central Indiana firefighters suffered injuries when a ceiling collapsed on them in a residential fire. Alexandria Fire Chief Brian Cuneo says one of the firefighters suffered a head injury, a concussion and back pain. The other suffered an arm injury. Both were released after medical treatment. The Herald Bulletin reports the fire was reported Monday at an unoccupied home shortly after midnight, and flames were coming from the rear of the structure when firefighters arrived. Cuneo says the home was being remodeled but is considered a total loss. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
AFRICAN AMERICAN LANDMARKS-GRANTS
Partnership aims to preserve Indiana African American sites
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A new partnership financed by memorial funds endowed by Eli Lilly and Co.'s first black chemist has set its sights on preserving some of Indiana's significant African American landmarks. Standiford “Stan” Cox, who died last year, worked for Indianapolis-based Lilly for 32 years in a variety of positions after becoming its first black chemist in 1957. Cox established two funds with the Central Indiana Community Foundation which are the basis with the foundation's new partnership with Indiana Landmarks that will provide grants to help preserve historic African American sites. A committee with that preservation group will make its initial recommendations in late March.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA
Indiana sees 1st coronavirus death as restrictions added
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana has reported its first coronavirus death and state officials are cracking down on public activities. Gov. Eric Holcomb has called for all restaurants, nightclubs and bars to close starting Tuesday to stem the spread of the virus, after all Indiana’s neighboring states did the same in recent days. Nearly all of Indiana's school districts have closed to students and Indianapolis health officials ordered the closure of all movie theaters, along with live entertainment, recreation and exercise facilities until at least April 6. The person who died Monday was an Indianapolis resident over 60 and suffered other medical problems as well as COVID-19.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA RELIEF FUND
Central Indiana United Way announces coronavirus relief fund
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — United Way’s central Indiana chapter has announced a $16.5 million relief fund intended to aid people and families facing economic distress amid the coronavirus pandemic. United Way of Central Indiana said Friday the new fund was being launched with a $15 million donation from Lilly Endowment Inc. that will help human services organizations aid those affected both directly and indirectly by the coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19. Grants from the Central Indiana COVID-19 Community Economic Relief Fund will be strategically distributed to organizations in Boone, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Marion and Morgan counties.
CRUISE SHIP-GREAT LAKES
Traverse City-area pier scraps plans for cruise ships
GREILICKVILLE, Mich. (AP) — A waterfront project along Lake Michigan is scrapping plans to pursue the cruise ship business. Discovery Center & Pier previously announced plans to transform a coal dock near Traverse City into a site that ships could use to land passengers. The Traverse City Record-Eagle reports that Discovery Center & Pier CEO Matt McDonough said Tuesday that cruise ships weren't strongly aligned enough with its mission. McDonough says the long-term goal is transform the area into public park. Viking River Cruises had already been advertising Great Lakes cruises that would include stops there starting in 2022, but McDonough said those ships won't be coming to the pier.