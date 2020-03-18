Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State officials say a second person has died in Indiana from a coronavirus-related illness. The Indiana State Department of Health said Tuesday the person, who was older than 60 and had been hospitalized, was from Johnson County, which is just south of Indianapolis. That announcement came after Indiana recorded its first COVID-19 death on Monday, when an Indianapolis resident died. A request from health officials for no public gatherings of more than 50 people has led Indiana's Roman Catholic bishops to call off all public Sunday and weekday Masses starting Wednesday until further notice. A kitchen cabinet factory in Connersville with 165 workers is permanently closing, with the company citing the financial fallout from the virus spread.