Lane closures planned for Lloyd Expressway due to bridge resurface

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WFIE) - Lane closures will be implemented for State Road 62 (Lloyd Expressway) starting on March 30 due to a bridge deck overlay project.
The Indiana Department of Transportation made the announcement on Wednesday.
Officials say contractors will close one lane on the Lloyd Expressway, both east and westbound from St. Joseph Avenue to Sixth Avenue, to resurface the bridge spanning 9th Street in Evansville.
One lane will be closed at all times in either direction during the daytime hours.
In the evening and overnight hours, workers will be closing two lanes at a time in either direction to expedite the project timeline.
This is the first of many scheduled bridge repairs on the Lloyd Expressway.
Once this repair is completed, crews will move east to begin working on bridges at other locations.
Work on the bridge is expected to last about two weeks, depending on weather conditions.
INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near work crews.
