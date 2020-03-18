Illinois voters head to polls Tues. despite COVID-19 threat

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Voters in Illinois showed up at the polls in Fairfield at First Baptist Church on Tuesday where they cast their votes for the primary election after state officials didn’t call it off despite the ongoing threat for COVID-19
“We’ve had people come in with masks and gloves but we have hand sanitizer and Kleenex," said David Savage, an election official.
Election officials tell us they’re happy the voting still happened. However, voting locations still took precautionary measures against COVID-19.
“If you’re sick, don’t get out to vote, I mean honestly. Let’s not do that," said Teresa Maguire, an election official.
Posters were taped up where people walked in to remind them to wash their hands and keep your distance from others.
“It is an important day, and I think everyone should take advantage of the privilege of voting," said Mary Smith, another election official.
Smith was glad to see younger voters like 18-year-old Tori Morre Show up.
“I did Germ X before and after. Before I went in and after I was done voting because I did electronically, so I had to touch the screen," Tori said.
