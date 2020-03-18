Henderson elementary school providing virtual learning opportunities for students

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - One elementary school is having to get creative during this time away from the classroom to help their students stay engaged with their studies.
Teachers from South Heights Elementary School are utilizing multiple different platforms to communicate with their students
“Of reaching out and trying to stay in touch with our students, one thing they’re utilizing is Facebook Live - where they may read a book to their class,” Community Relations Specialist Jenny Richmond said.
Another tool being used is called ClassDojo. This is an educational technology app that provides teachers, students and families various ways to communicate back-and-forth with each other.
Officials for the Henderson County Public Schools announced on Wednesday they are extending the school closure. Students are now scheduled to return on April 13.
Child care services are not available, but grab-and-go lunches will continue.
