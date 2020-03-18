Henderson County Schools serving meals to students during closure period

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Local county school officials are striving to keep children from going hungry in wake of the recent school closures caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Loving Hands Personal Care had full hands on deck to serve meals to students at South Heights Elementary School on Wednesday morning, as students picked up their lunch and breakfast for the next day.
The time period for students to pick up their grab-and-go meals is from 11 a.m. to noon.
The pick-up time for breakfast meals begins at 8 a.m.
The Henderson County School System has also been using buses to deliver food to students who otherwise would not be able to pick-up their meals.
If you need more information, check out the Henderson County School System website.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.