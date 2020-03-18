All-SIAC boys basketball teams announced

SIAC Tournament Championship: Bosse vs Harrison. (Source: WFIE)
By Bethany Miller | March 18, 2020 at 6:51 PM CDT - Updated March 18 at 6:51 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Although it was a high school season cut short for some players, on Wednesday the 2019-2020 boys basketball All-SIAC teams were announced.

The teams are voted on by conference coaches.

FIRST TEAM

Khristian Lander (Reitz)

Kiyron Powell (Bosse)

Isaiah Swope (Castle)

Jackson Hiester (Mater Dei)

Owen Dease (Reitz)

SECOND TEAM

Kolten Sanford (Bosse)

Terrence Ringo Jr (Harrison)

Tyler Phelps (Mater Dei)

Cade Graham (Memorial)

Chandler Moore (North)

