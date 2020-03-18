All-SIAC boys basketball teams announced

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Although it was a high school season cut short for some players, on Wednesday the 2019-2020 boys basketball All-SIAC teams were announced.
The teams are voted on by conference coaches.
FIRST TEAM
Khristian Lander (Reitz)
Kiyron Powell (Bosse)
Isaiah Swope (Castle)
Jackson Hiester (Mater Dei)
Owen Dease (Reitz)
SECOND TEAM
Kolten Sanford (Bosse)
Terrence Ringo Jr (Harrison)
Tyler Phelps (Mater Dei)
Cade Graham (Memorial)
Chandler Moore (North)
