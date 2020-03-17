On Alert for Enhanced Risk of severe storms Thursday night

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The Storm Prediction Center has UPGRADED the entire Tri-State to an Enhanced Risk for severe weather Thursday night. This is a 3 on a scale of 5. Damaging winds, hail and tornadoes are possible along with heavy rain. Threat seems greatest after 8pm Thursday through 3am Friday. It will be windy and warmer on Thursday with some showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Temps will surge into the lower 70s by early afternoon during a pause in the storms. The cold front will bring the severe threat by Thursday evening. Rain will taper off by Friday morning, and temps will fall through the 60s and 50s during the day on Friday. Dry and cooler for the weekend with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.