Schnucks senior shoppers, most at risk announces designated shopping time

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Schnucks announces designating shopping time for senior customers and for those who are most at risk for COVID-19 due to underlying health conditions.
Schnucks says from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. daily is the shopping time exclusively for senior customers and those who are most at risk.
According to the news release, they are asking customers who do not fit in that category to shop anytime after 7 a.m.
They say they want people to feel more comfortable while picking up their groceries and household items.
According to the news release, they are also announcing the closure of Schnucks Courtesy Centers to get customers through check lanes quickly. They say 81 of the 112 courtesy centers will close Tuesday evening.
Schnucks says the 32 locations remaining open will operate from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will continue to offer all services, including utility bill payment, money order purchases, wire transfers and lottery.
According to the news release, Evansville’s location is one of the 32 locations remaining open.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.