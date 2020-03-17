Restaurants, bars offering carryout services under new guidelines

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - All restaurants and bars in Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois closed down their dining rooms after state leaders put out new guidelines in response to the coronavirus.
We met with a Newburgh business owner who is still trying to make ends meet despite the sudden change.
Prime Time Pub and Grill is one of the businesses that had to close down its dining rooms due to the new state guidelines regarding the coronavirus, but they are not letting that stop them from serving food.
The restaurant is putting other options into the forefront, allowing customers to do carryout options, and use delivery services.
The manager of Prime Time Pub tells us they were preparing for the dining rooms to close once they saw other states making the decision.
He says, right now, their main concern is their employees. They’re trying to keep as many people on the schedule as they can.
“As a leader, we often look at our people, and we just hope everything is going to be fine for them, looking out for their financial well being, and what we can do to assist them during a time like that," said Mark Hellems, general manager at Prime Time Pub.
