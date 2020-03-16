Rain returns, on alert for strong storms, heavy rain Thursday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunshine returned briefly on Tuesday to push temps into the middle 50s. The next weather maker arrives on Wednesday. Rain likely by early afternoon, and a few thunderstorms will be possible. Highs will climb into the middle 60s with gusty south winds. After a lull in the action Wednesday night, more storms push in on Thursday. We are on alert for a few strong thunderstorms with hail/wind threat and heavy rainfall. Highs will climb to near 75 degrees. Rain tapers off late Thursday. Partly cloudy and cooler Friday with daytime highs in the lower 60s. Clear and cooler for the weekend with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s on Saturday and Sunday