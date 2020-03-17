Rain Ending, Warmer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Scattered rain chances will end early in the morning with temps dropping into the lower 40’s. Additional clouds today but warmer as high temps climb into the upper 50’s.
A good soaking arrives Wednesday…mainly during the afternoon and will remain in the forecast through Thursday. High temperatures will surge into the upper 60’s. The severe weather threat is low through Wednesday. However, a few thunderstorms could produce winds 30 to 40 miles an hour beginning Wednesday afternoon. Also, A Flash Flood Watch may be needed with 2-3 inches in the forecast.
