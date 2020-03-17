Officials announce 2nd IN coronavirus death, 30 positive cases

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced that a second Hoosier has died from COVID-19.
The patient is a Johnson County adult over age 60 who had been hospitalized.
ISDH has received six new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing to 30 the number of Hoosiers diagnosed through ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories.
The new cases involve residents of Lake (2), Franklin (2) and Marion (2) counties and will be included on ISDH’s online dashboard at https://www.in.gov/coronavirus/.
