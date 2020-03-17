Ill. Gov. Pritzker announces 1st death; 21 positive cases alone at long-term care facility

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to hold his daily media briefing on the novel coronavirus on Tuesday afternoon, March 17.
Governor Pritzker announces the first COVID-19 related death in Ill.
It was a woman in her 60s with an underlying condition in Chicago.
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the woman tested positive earlier in March and had contact with a known COVID-19 case.
IDPH announced the last weekend the first resident in a long-term care in Illinois tested positive for COVID-19. Following aggressive testing at the facility, it has now confirmed 21 cases at the facility, 17 residents and four staff.
Currently, IDPH is reporting 160 cases in 15 counties in Illinois. Cases have occurred in ages nine to 91. Cases by county can be found by clicking here.
Updated guidelines for nursing homes include:
- Restrict all visitation except for certain compassionate care situations, such as end of life residents
- Restrict all volunteers and non-essential health care personnel
- Cancel all group activities and communal dining
- Implement active screening of residents and health care personnel for fever and respiratory symptoms
