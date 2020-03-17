Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA
Indiana sees 1st coronavirus death as restrictions added
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana has reported its first coronavirus death and state officials are cracking down on public activities. Gov. Eric Holcomb has called for all restaurants, nightclubs and bars to close starting Tuesday to stem the spread of the virus, after all Indiana’s neighboring states did the same in recent days. Nearly all of Indiana's school districts have closed to students and Indianapolis health officials ordered the closure of all movie theaters, along with live entertainment, recreation and exercise facilities until at least April 6. The person who died Monday was an Indianapolis resident over 60 and suffered other medical problems as well as COVID-19.
FIREFIGHTERS HURT-ALEXANDRIA
2 central Indiana firefighters hurt when ceiling collapses
ALEXANDRIA, Ind. (AP) — Two central Indiana firefighters suffered injuries when a ceiling collapsed on them in a residential fire. Alexandria Fire Chief Brian Cuneo says one of the firefighters suffered a head injury, a concussion and back pain. The other suffered an arm injury. Both were released after medical treatment. The Herald Bulletin reports the fire was reported Monday at an unoccupied home shortly after midnight, and flames were coming from the rear of the structure when firefighters arrived. Cuneo says the home was being remodeled but is considered a total loss. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
AFRICAN AMERICAN LANDMARKS-GRANTS
Partnership aims to preserve Indiana African American sites
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A new partnership financed by memorial funds endowed by Eli Lilly and Co.'s first black chemist has set its sights on preserving some of Indiana's significant African American landmarks. Standiford “Stan” Cox, who died last year, worked for Indianapolis-based Lilly for 32 years in a variety of positions after becoming its first black chemist in 1957. Cox established two funds with the Central Indiana Community Foundation which are the basis with the foundation's new partnership with Indiana Landmarks that will provide grants to help preserve historic African American sites. A committee with that preservation group will make its initial recommendations in late March.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA RELIEF FUND
Central Indiana United Way announces coronavirus relief fund
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — United Way’s central Indiana chapter has announced a $16.5 million relief fund intended to aid people and families facing economic distress amid the coronavirus pandemic. United Way of Central Indiana said Friday the new fund was being launched with a $15 million donation from Lilly Endowment Inc. that will help human services organizations aid those affected both directly and indirectly by the coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19. Grants from the Central Indiana COVID-19 Community Economic Relief Fund will be strategically distributed to organizations in Boone, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Marion and Morgan counties.
CRUISE SHIP-GREAT LAKES
Traverse City-area pier scraps plans for cruise ships
GREILICKVILLE, Mich. (AP) — A waterfront project along Lake Michigan is scrapping plans to pursue the cruise ship business. Discovery Center & Pier previously announced plans to transform a coal dock near Traverse City into a site that ships could use to land passengers. The Traverse City Record-Eagle reports that Discovery Center & Pier CEO Matt McDonough said Tuesday that cruise ships weren't strongly aligned enough with its mission. McDonough says the long-term goal is transform the area into public park. Viking River Cruises had already been advertising Great Lakes cruises that would include stops there starting in 2022, but McDonough said those ships won't be coming to the pier.
LAKE MICHIGAN-INDIANA EROSION
Ogden Dunes to spend $150K for Lake Michigan erosion repairs
OGDEN DUNES, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana town along Lake Michigan has approved spending $150,000 for expert input and emergency repairs to protect homes from sliding into the water. To entirely rebuild the seawall, it would take up to $10 million. In the meantime, officials and homeowners in the town about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southeast of Chicago are scrambling for a short-term relief. Residents of Ogden Dunes have already filed a federal lawsuit over its battle with shoreline erosion.
INDIANA MICHIGAN POWER-RATE HIKE
Indiana OKs I&M rate increase less than half utility sought
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana regulators have given Indiana Michigan Power approval for a rate increase that’s less than half the amount the utility had sought for its Hoosier customers. The Fort Wayne-based utility said Thursday that the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission had approved allowing I&M to increase electricity rates by 5.7% overall, for an increase totaling about $84 million. That's about 48% of I&M's original request. The Journal Gazette reports the newly-approved rate increase will be phased in between later this month and early next year. A typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity would pay about $10 more per month.
AP-HI-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-HAWAII
Governor announces Hawaii school closures
Hawaii Gov. David Ige announced Sunday that schools will be closed until March 30 to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. Ige said school leaders will prepare a plan to implement social distancing once students return. Ige also announced the state now has seven confirmed cases of the virus. The latest include two people on Oahu and a flight attendant on Maui who was exposed to someone in Germany with a confirmed case. All three cases are travel related. Ige says that health officials do not believe that community spread of the virus has occurred yet in Hawaii.