Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana has reported its first coronavirus death and state officials are cracking down on public activities. Gov. Eric Holcomb has called for all restaurants, nightclubs and bars to close starting Tuesday to stem the spread of the virus, after all Indiana’s neighboring states did the same in recent days. Nearly all of Indiana's school districts have closed to students and Indianapolis health officials ordered the closure of all movie theaters, along with live entertainment, recreation and exercise facilities until at least April 6. The person who died Monday was an Indianapolis resident over 60 and suffered other medical problems as well as COVID-19.