Owensboro’s Moonlite BBQ could feel effects of dine-in closure

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A popular Owensboro restaurant is likely to feel the effects of an order from Governor Andy Beshear after he made the call for bars and restaurants throughout the commonwealth to shut down their dine-in services.
According to Moonlite Barbecue Corporate Vice President Patrick Bosley, the restaurant is expecting to have to lay off around 40 of its 120 employees.
He says Moonlite will still try to serve as many take-out customers as they can.
In Owensboro, you should see drive-through services, to go services and deliveries staying open, we are operating within those guidelines that we have to go services available, you give us a call we will fix your order if you call us when you get we can bring it out to your car," Bosley said.
Bosley says it’s the first time in over 40 years the dining room of the restaurant will be shut down.
