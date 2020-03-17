Indiana Gov. orders bars, restaurant to close dining-in options

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has ordered bars, nightclubs and restaurants to close their dining-in options. However, restaurants can still provide take-out and delivery services.
We spoke with several restaurants and bar management on Monday who says this isn’t a surprise that they’re having to close their establishments after several states did the same.
“Everybody will be feeling the effects of this throughout all of Franklin Street," said William Sasser, manager at Bud’s Rockin’ Country Bar & Grill.
On Monday, Gov. Holcomb ordered bars, nightclubs and restaurants to close their dining-in options, making people’s jobs, like Sasser’s, very different.
“Probably going to be pretty desolate down here," Sasser said. "Hopefully, we’ll have some people getting some food down here during the day.”
The good news is restaurants like Bud’s on Franklin Street and Angelo’s Italian Restaurant on Main Street are still providing take-out and delivery options.
“With the pandemic going on, I totally agree we need to do whatever we need to do, to keep this from spreading," Monica Stinchfield said.
Stinchfield was out grabbing lunch with her girlfriends at Chaser’s Sports Bar and Grill when she learned about the order.
“The people who I feel sorry for, are the workers," Stinchfield said.
Multiple bar and restaurant managers tell us that despite having to close, they’re figuring out a plan to put in place to keep their workers employed. However, others say it’s going to be a challenge.
“We’re going to try and work everyone as much as possible because everybody has mouths to feed at him," Sasser said. "And you gotta help people out as much as possible.”
This order is only for people who are eating inside. If a restaurant has a drive-through option, you can still get food.
Gov. Holcomb says this will go into effect Tuesday, March 17 and should last through the end of March.
