Hospitals working hard to get patients tested for COVID-19

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Testing for COVID-19 is happening more and more every day. That’s why doctors are working harder than ever to make sure everyone who needs a test gets one.
Doctors in the Tri-State including at Deaconess say testing is available for patients who need it. In fact, the amount of people meeting those standards is going up weekly.
“To give you some perspective, just in the past 24-hours, we had triple the amount of patients call our nurse triage line with questions about testing," Dr. Brad Scheu at Deaconess said. "We have seen an increase amount of patients meeting the criteria for that testing.”
Doctors at Deaconess say, as of Tuesday, they do have a limited number of tests, and those tests are being reserved for patients who meet the clinical criteria based on the Centers for Disease Control recommendations. Doctors say based on where your test is sent, determines how long until you see results.
“Many of the patients that have received testing have not met the criteria through the Indiana State, and if they’re sent through ARUP, our send out laboratory, it has been four to six days turnaround time at this point," Dr. Scheu said.
Deaconess also announced on Tuesday they will be offering drive-through testing for patients who need it, but you must have a doctor’s order to be tested.
“I think the key to know is that it changes day to day and a lot of that is dependent on what is the status of this virus in the community and what are the testing availability of it,” Dr. Scheu said.
If it is determined that someone needs testing at Deaconess, the nurse triage line will then give the patient directions on the next steps they should take. You can call that line 24-hours a day at 812-450-6555.
Doctors say you should not be afraid of calling if you think you are developing symptoms of Covid-19. That is why they have steps in place to determine what the best route could be for you.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.