Gibson Co. ORV crash results in fatality

GIBSON Co., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an off-road vehicle accident that happened Monday
IDNR says the crash killed a Gibson Co. man and left his teenage passenger in critical condition.
Gibson County Central Dispatch says they received a 911 call just after 4:30 p.m. about the crash at the intersection of SR 168 and County Road 550 East.
The initial investigation states that a side-by-side ORV driven by 18-year-old Zane Wampler with a juvenile passenger was traveling southbound on CR 550 E when they attempted to pull out onto SR168. The ORV was struck by a truck traveling eastbound on SR 168.
IDNR says Wampler was ejected from the ORV. They say the juvenile passenger was taken by helicopter to St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, where he is in critical condition.
IDNR says helmets and protective riding gear were not being worn at the time of the crash.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.