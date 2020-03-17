Evansville couple facing drug, child neglect charges

March 17, 2020 at 4:17 PM CDT - Updated March 17 at 4:22 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville couple is in jail on drug and child neglect charges.

Police say they were called to a home on east Parkland yesterday to assist the Department of Child Services. Police say the couple admitted to using drugs in the recent days.

Officers say they found meth and a syringe in a cabinet as well as syringes in other locations in the home.

34-year-old Phillip Petitjean and 37-year-old Nicolette Kleiman are both facing possession and neglect of a dependent charges.

