Evansville couple facing drug, child neglect charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville couple is in jail on drug and child neglect charges.
Police say they were called to a home on east Parkland yesterday to assist the Department of Child Services. Police say the couple admitted to using drugs in the recent days.
Officers say they found meth and a syringe in a cabinet as well as syringes in other locations in the home.
34-year-old Phillip Petitjean and 37-year-old Nicolette Kleiman are both facing possession and neglect of a dependent charges.
