Ellis Park foregoes final weekend of meet for KY Derby

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Churchill Downs officials announced on Tuesday morning the postponement of the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby to Sept. 5.
With Labor Day weekend normally the final weekend of races for Ellis Park, the question of what the park would do remained unanswered.
14 News spoke to Skip Sayre, Chief of Sales & Marketing for Ellis Entertainment, who confirmed that Ellis Park will forego the final weekend of races and end the meet on August 30.
Sayre said Churchill officials, as well as the Racing Commission, reached out on Monday morning and the three were able to come to a decision in less than 24 hours - with Sayre saying it was “the right thing to do”.
Ellis Park will be “made whole” for forgoing the final weekend of the meet, but Sayre was not at liberty to disclose the financial amount.
Sayre also stressed that the renovations and improvements to Ellis Park will go on as planned, but will be delayed to the coronavirus pandemic. The unveiling date is still set for sometime in 2021.
