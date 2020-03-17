Diocese of Owensboro suspends public masses

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Monday night the Diocese of Owensboro announced a suspension of public masses at least through Palm Sunday.
In a statement, Bishop William Medley said the decision was made after getting the latest information from the CDC and talking with other Kentucky bishops.
Bishop Medley also said he’s also urging other pastors to follow CDC guidelines that people are not in gatherings of more than 50 people.
That includes fish fry events and parish meetings.
