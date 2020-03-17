Diocese of Evansville suspends mass

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Diocese of Evansville is taking a new step to help protect the public from coronavirus.
The Diocese announced Tuesday that they will suspend Sunday and weekly public masses until further notice.
All parish events throughout the diocese are canceled.
They also ask the elderly and anyone with underlying health problems to stay home at this time. The number of participants for weddings, funerals, and baptisms will be limited during this time as well.
“It was only done for the care of people. It’s really not trying to best heavy-handed. But just taking the advice from the CDC, from our health officials. Bring large groups of people together isn’t healthy,” Bishop Joseph Siegel said.
The dicese says St. Benedict Cathedral is planning to offer mass several days a week on Youtube and other online platforms. Owensboro Diocese has also made the decision to cancel mass.
