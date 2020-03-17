Dollar General dedicates 1st hour of operation to senior customers, adjusting store hours

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dollar General Corporation announces plans to dedicate the first hour of each shopping day to senior shoppers, beginning Tuesday.
Dollar General is strongly encouraging the first hour to solely be dedicated to senior customers, who are one of the groups most vulnerable to COVID-19.
They say they want to provide these at-risk customers to purchase items early to avoid more crowded shopping periods.
According to the news release, all stores plan to close one hour earlier to allow employees to clean and re-stock shelves.
Stores will continue to maintain current opening hours.
