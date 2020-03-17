Deaconess to offer drive-through COVID-19 testing site

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Deaconess is now offering a drive-through COVID-19 testing site for symptomatic patients who have an order for testing.
Orders will be provided for patients who meet the following criteria:
- Symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath)
- WITH
- Known exposure to anyone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19
- OR
- A travel history to any high-risk country in the past 14 days, or air or cruise travel in the last seven days
- OR
- Multiple families or close contacts with similar respiratory symptoms (testing only the person who has been sick the longest)
- OR
- Respiratory symptoms greater than five days, negative influenza, and worsening symptoms
- OR
- Healthcare workers with active clinical duties and potential exposures
Deaconess says anyone who does not meet the above criteria will not be tested. They say to get an order for testing, those meeting the above criteria should call the Deaconess 24-hour nurse triage line at 812-450-6555.
The newsletter states that at this time patients will complete a prescreening to receive an order, and then directions will be given on where to go for testing.
