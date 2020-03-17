Daviess Co. EMA holds COVID-19 press conference

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Emergency Management Agency hosted a joint press conference with businesses and community agencies Tuesday afternoon.
The different outlets each addressed how they’re handling the COVID-19 pandemic.
Each agency announced changes and procedures they’re putting in place. EMA Director Andy Ball stated that things will likely get worse before they get better.
He says his agency’s main goal is to ensure that the community’s critical needs continue to be met.
Judge-Executive Al Mattingly says he has many powers at his disposal that he will use if necessary.
Many cities and counties throughout Kentucky have declared a state of emergency. He says that’s something they will continue to look at and address.
Owensboro Health officials say they’ll be setting up two COVID-19 testing sites.
One will be operating on limited hours during the day and the other will be open throughout the night. But not just anyone can drive up and be tested.
“In order to go through the drive-through testing center you have to call the helpline, and they will review your systems and if they feel that you really do need a test, a COVID test, they will send you to one of the centers," Chief Medical Officer for Owensboro Health Dr. Francis DuFrayne said. “We actually call the center in advance, tell them that your coming, we give you a number that you take over with you."
The chief medical officer says Owensboro Health will not be disclosing the exact locations of the testing sights. He says this is to avoid overwhelming them.
If you feel that you have symptoms, you’re asked to call the Owensboro Heath COVID-19 line at 877-888-6647.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.