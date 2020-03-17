Bob’s Gym, YMCA closing due to COVID-19

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Bob’s Gym announces they are closing their doors Tuesday at 5 p.m. due to COVID-19.
Marketing Director Seth Grundhoefer says the closure will last until April 6 to protect the safety of their members and community.
Bob’s Gym says membership accounts will be automatically frozen and members will not be billed. They say they are currently working with their billing company to freeze all dues and ask members to allow a few days for processing.
YMCA announces they are closing to protect staff, members, program participants and community from the potential exposure to COVID-19.
YMCA says they’re pivoting their work and resources to respond to community needs. They say they re-allocated childcare staff to care for the children of essential personnel of Ascension St. Vincent and Deaconess Health System.
The news release states YMCA is distributing food bags to children and families in need around their Caldwell Community Center to combat food insecurities and ensure children have healthy meals.
They say they are developing new ways to serve the community.
