Woman finds own stolen car, 4 arrested after crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Four people have been arrested after police say they were caught in a stolen car.
An Owensboro woman tells us her house was broken into, and her keys and car were stolen around 5 a.m. Monday.
She says she caught a ride with a friend to Evansville, and while she was at the Dairy Queen at Fares and Virginia, she saw her own car pull up to the gas station across the street.
Police say when they arrived, the driver of the stolen car took off down Fares Avenue and hit a parked car a block away on Iowa.
They say the driver tried to run away, but he was caught and arrested along with three other people who were in the car.
No one was hurt during the crash.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.