Warmer with more storms this week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Rain showers will exit the Tri-State later Monday night, with cloudy and cool on tap for Tuesday with highs in the middle 50s. A strong cold front will push into the region on Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will surge into the middle 70s on Thursday. Showers and thunderstorms likely Wednesday-Friday. Best chance for severe weather would be later Wednesday and Thursday. Heavy rainfall possible. Dry and cooler through the weekend.