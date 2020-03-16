Stubborn Clouds

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -After a rainy Saturday and cloudy Sunday, clouds will remain cemented in the forecast along with spotty rain. Temperatures will remain below normal in the upper 40’s. Clouds and scattered rain tonight with lows in the lower 40’s.
Additional clouds Tuesday but warmer as high temps climb into the upper 50’s. Slight chances for rain should ending early in the morning.
A good soaking arrives Wednesday…mainly during the afternoon and through the night with high temps in the 60’s. The severe weather threat is low through Wednesday but we could receive 1 to 3 inches of rain.
