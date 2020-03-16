5 new positive coronavirus cases in IN, total now 24

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health has reported five new presumptive cases of COVID-19. The total of positive tests is now at 24.
According to the Indiana Health Department’s website, 13 Hoosier counties now have positive cases of the virus.
The following counties have confirmed cases:
- Adams: 1
- Bartholomew: 1
- Boone: 1
- Floyd: 1
- Hamilton: 1
- Hendricks: 3
- Howard: 2
- Johnson: 3
- LaPorte: 1
- Marion: 7
- Noble: 1
- St. Joseph: 1
- Wells: 1
