Luce, Rockport Elementary offering free meals during school closure

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Any student in the Rockport area can get a hot meal thanks to their local school cafeterias.
The cafeteria staff makes the lunches, and they’re available to any student in the district at either Luce Elementary or Rockport Elementary School.
Students can pick up a free hot breakfast and lunch, no matter their income level.
Organizers tell us it’s just a nice way to help their students while they’re out of school.
School officials tell us they served 118 meals at Rockport Elementary on Tuesday, and 152 meals on Wednesday.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.