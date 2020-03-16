Lane closures to start Mon. on Blue Bridge in Owensboro

March 15, 2020 at 9:25 PM CDT - Updated March 15 at 9:25 PM

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A section of the Blue Bridge in Owensboro will be closed starting on Monday.

The closure will start after 8 a.m. to avoid rush hour traffic.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says they’re installing lights on the bridge.

Now, weather pending, this work will continue into July.

Officials say they’ll use a traffic light to help traffic.

A detour will be marked for the closure.

Officials ask you to use caution when driving through the area.

