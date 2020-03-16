Indiana State Police employee tests postive for COVID-19

March 15, 2020 at 8:25 PM CDT - Updated March 15 at 8:36 PM

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFIE) - An employee of the Indiana State Police has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Indiana State Police.

In a press release, ISP says the employee, who is assigned to the State Police’s Laboratory Division in Indianapolis, was taken to the hospital for a medical issue.

On Sunday, ISP says the employee was notified that they tested positive for the virus and is still hospitalized at this time.

A co-worker who was the last known to have been working in close proximity has decided to self-quarantine out of precaution, according to Indiana State Police.

