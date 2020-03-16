Hospitals update visitor restrictions

Tri-State (WFIE) - Several hospitals are changing their protocols as coronavirus continues to spread and more tests are being sent off.
Owensboro Health is seeing an increase in the number of people who are needing to be tested for COVID-19. They say in the last 5 days they have sent off 9 tests.
The hospital restrictions are changing daily. Here is a rundown of some of the local hospital restrictions.
Deaconess Women’s Hospital:
· Effective Monday, March 16th, OB patients are allowed 1 support person.
· GYN patients are allowed 1 support person.
· No additional visitors allowed.
· No children under 18 allowed, including siblings.
· The designated support person must remain the same throughout the patient’s stay.
· Visitors will receive a short health screening prior to entry.
Deaconess Health System:
· Entrances to facilities will be limited or reduced.
· Each patient will be allowed one visitor. All visitors must be 18 or older.
· Visitors will complete a brief health screening at entrances.
· Exceptions will be made for end-of-life situations and certain pediatric needs.
Ascension St. Vincent locations:
· The current visitation policy at Ascension St. Vincent hospitals across Indiana includes the following points:
· Points of entrance into buildings will be limited.
· All visitors will be screened when entering the building.
· If a visitor lives in a community with a confirmed case of COVID-19, he/she will be asked not to enter the building. Exceptions will be made for the parent/legal guardian of an inpatient minor with no other positive screens.
· If a visitor screens positive to any of these questions, or if he/she has a temperature of 100.1 degrees or higher, he/she will not be permitted to visit.
· Visitors under the age of 18 are not allowed unless they are an emancipated minor, the parent of a patient or other case-by-case exception.
· Visitors will not be allowed for patients with COVID-19 except for end-of-life situations.
· A parent/legal guardian will be allowed to stay with a minor child who is hospitalized for COVID-19.
· Local hospital leadership will determine further visitor restrictions at their discretion.
Owensboro Health:
We have updated our visitor policy for Maternity Services. Owensboro Health is making decisions quickly to lessen exposure for patients and visitors, and will adapt policies as needed.
Patients in Antepartum, Labor & Delivery, and Mother Baby:
· One visitor in addition to mother’s support person.
· These two visitors must remain the same two visitors throughout the entire stay.
· There will be an approved visitor log that we will check upon you entering the nursing floor.
· Visitors with any flu-like symptoms or respiratory illness-like symptoms are prohibited.
· Service animals will continue to be allowed entrance.
· There are no restrictions on visitor hours.· Children are not allowed.
NICU updates visitor restrictions:Until further notice, the temporary NICU visitor restrictions are as follows:
· No visitors other than parents or a significant other identified on the approved visitors list are permitted
· There will be an approved visitor log that we will check upon you entering.
· Visitors with any flu-like symptoms or respiratory illness-like symptoms are prohibited.
· Compassionate visitation expectations will be made on a case-by-case basis.
· There are no restrictions on visitor hours.
· Children are not allowed.
For more information on visitor policies, please see OwensboroHealth.Org/Visit
Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center, Jasper, IN:
· Entrances to facilities will be limited.
· Visitors will complete a brief health screening at entrances.
· Each patient will be allowed one visitor over the age of 15. Visitors will be restricted to the patient’s room. Visiting hours are limited.
· Any non-essential visitors (those visiting the cafeteria, gift shop, etc.) vendors, and contractors will not be permitted to enter the hospital.
· No visitors with influenza-like symptoms. These include, cough, sore throat, fever, chills aches, runny or stuffy nose and or vomiting or diarrhea.
If you think you have COVID-19, you can call your local hospital. Many have 24-hour nurse triage lines.
Deaconess Coronavirus Hotline: 812-450-6555 (24-hours a day)
Owensboro Coronavirus Hotline: 877-888-6647 (24-hours a day)
