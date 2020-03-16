Handwashing stations being installed in downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District wants to make sure everyone has easy access to handwashing facilities.
They are installing hand washing stations at several locations throughout downtown in order to help combat the spread of COVID-19.
The foot-operated stations will be located at Riverside Drive at Main Street, Main at Fourth Street, Sixth at Sycamore in front of the METS bus terminal, Ingle at Sixth next to the entrance to United Caring Services, and Vine at Second next to the YMCA.
The stations are expected to be installed by tomorrow and will be deployed, initially, for a period of 30 days.
