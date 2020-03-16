Hancock County Schools delivers food to students amid closure

HANCOCK Co., Ky. (WFIE) - School is out for students across the Tri-State, but in Hancock county, school staff members are working to keep kids fed.
Our crew spoke with parents and district officials about how they are keeping kids fed.
“We have school bus drivers and monitors that have graciously offered to help as well, so we are loading meals on at 8:30 every morning and delivering from 9:00 to 10:30 for breakfast and then from 12:30 until 2:00 for lunch," Hancock County Schools Food Service Director Pam Ramsey said.
With School out for the next three weeks, Hancock County School officials are stepping up to make sure kids are fed.
“I’m so impressed with the Hancock County school community that has come together to do what’s best for kids,” Ramsey said.
Ramsey says not every child has access to proper nutrition when school is out.
“My son is very picky, and we are down to our last loaf of bread," said Stefanie Austin, a Hancock County school parent.
Austin has four little ones. She says life can get tricky in times like this.
“I have four kids, three of which are special needs, and it’s hard to keep things stocked up," Austin tells us.
Austin says hearing about the food delivery program was a relief.
“When I heard that the school was gonna be delivering meals and delivering them to us that is a huge help," she said.
School officials say the delivery part is necessary.
“Those homes are ones that may or may not have transportation to even get to our schools because we are so rural," Ramsey said.
“There’s a lot of long spaces between the houses and a lot of people live far away from the school," Austin said.
Cafeteria staff and bus drivers will be working Monday through Friday for the next two weeks. They will be serving the needs of kids in the community.
