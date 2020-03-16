Hancock Co. staff providing meals to students

HANCOCK Co., Ky. (WFIE) - School is out for students across the Tri-State, but in Hancock County cafeteria staff and bus drivers are hard at work.
Like several other school districts in the Tri-State, Hancock County Schools is providing free breakfast and lunch to students. They’re even delivering the bagged meals to students’ homes, thanks to funding from the FDA’s summer feeding program and the district budget.
Officials say the delivery part of the program is necessary because parts of the county are rural.
One parent told us the program takes a weight off her shoulders.
“I have four kids, three of which are special needs," Parent Stefanie Austin said. "And it’s hard to keep things stocked up, and when I heard that the school was gonna be delivering meals and delivering them to us, that is a huge help.”
School officials say if parents are interested in signing their child up for the program, they can call any of the school’s offices or message the school’s Facebook page.
